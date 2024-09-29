WWE Performance Center Set To Undergo Changes

Fightful Select reports that the WWE Performance Center in Orlando is set to undergo several changes while NXT is on the road. The brand will air live from Chicago on Tuesday and then St. Louis on October 8. During that time, WWE will implement the changes.

After Tuesday’s taping, which was the final show on the USA Network, the NXT set was taken down. The set will be updated, although its unclear if that just means changes or an entirely new set. The current set has been used since the debut of NXT 2.0.