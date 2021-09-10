WWE News: Petition To Get British Bulldog Into Wigan Hall of Fame, Stock Closes Up

– The British Bulldog is a WWE Hall of Famer, and a petition is looking to get him into a different Hall of Fame in that of Wigan’s. Davey Boy Smith was born and raised in Wigan, England, and a Change.org petition to get him in the town’s Hall of Fame has 1,006 signatures so far.

The official Instagram account for Smith promoted the petition, writing:

As you guys may have seen, the petition has been made to get my dad in the Wigan Walk of Fame———- if you haven’t signed it yet- you can either click the link in Davey’s bio, or swipe up in my stories. (Since the link won’t work in post) I see we’re at nearly 400 signatures so far. Thank you guys for getting behind this, and supporting this — we can do it! Go Team Davey!———-

– WWE’s stock closed at $51.91 on Friday, up $1.83 (3.65%) from the previous closing price. It has slipped back down a bit in after hours trading, currently sitting at $51.39.

The market as a whole was down 0.78% on the day.