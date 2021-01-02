wrestling / News
WWE Physician Dr. Chris Amann Comments on Getting First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine
– Longtime WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann noted on his social media accounts that he received his first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. You can view his Instagram and Twitter posts on getting vaccinated below.
Dr. Chris Amann wrote on the process, “Just received my first dose of the @moderna COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciative of and thankful for all of the health care workers, researchers, and organizations working tirelessly to make this possible to bring this pandemic under control. Didn’t feel a thing!”
Before anyone mentions it in the comments, the Moderna vaccine is not the same thing as a Z-pack.
Just received my first dose of the @moderna_tx COVID-19 vaccine this evening. So appreciative of and thankful for all of the health care workers, researchers, and organizations that made this possible to bring this pandemic under control. Didn’t feel a thing! pic.twitter.com/E0DRyFBO4x
— Chris Amann (@WWEDocAmann) January 1, 2021
