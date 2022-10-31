WWE Planning Special Wheel of Fortune Episodes Before Wrestlemania, Note On How Xavier Woods Did In His Guest Appearance

Xavier Woods was a guest on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, where he won $96,350 for his charity Gamers Outreach. He won both games but failed to win the bonus rounds.

Later on, he announced that WWE will be teaming up with contestants on special episodes of Wheel that will air before Wrestlemania.

He said: “What’s going on? WWE Superstar Xavier Woods, aka Austin Creed, here. And y’all know that I love Wheel of Fortune. I got a chance to be on the show, meet a bunch of the people. Pat Sajak, Vanna White. And I am here to announce that maybe you get the chance to be on Wheel of Fortune with your favorite WWE superstars because WWE and Wheel of Fortune are coming together to do a full week of WWE on Wheel of Fortune. So hurry up and go to wheeloffortune.com right now to upload your contestant application and you might get the chance to spin the wheel while standing next to your favorite Superstar, which is obviously me. See you guys there.”

Now that my @celebritywof show is over, let me tell you the big news! We’re looking for @wwe Superfans to spin the wheel. I want you to partner with me or your favorite WWE Superstar on Wheel of Fortune! Watch the video then go here https://t.co/oTrsESZgds @WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/SYw7u9FLQR — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 31, 2022