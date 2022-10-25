wrestling / News
WWE News: Preview On Liv Morgan On Chucky This Week, Xavier Woods Comments on Wheel Of Fortune Appearance
– Liv Morgan is appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky and a preview of the appearance is online. The show’s Twitter account shared the following short featurette previewing Morgan, a longtime fan of the franchise, and her appearance on the show:
careful what u wish for @YaOnlyLivvOnce 😈 see u wednesday 9/8c on #chucky pic.twitter.com/gnDmZXcb0f
— Chucky (@ChuckyIsReal) October 24, 2022
– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to comment on his appearance on this weekend’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, writing:
“Will the years of playing @WheelofFortune on console pay off for me? Find out on October 30th on @ABC at 9pm est when I get to spin the wheel!”
Will the years of playing @WheelofFortune on console pay off for me? Find out on October 30th on @ABC at 9pm est when I get to spin the wheel! https://t.co/mx9SpY47OA
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) October 24, 2022
