WWE News: Preview On Liv Morgan On Chucky This Week, Xavier Woods Comments on Wheel Of Fortune Appearance

October 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Liv Morgan WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Liv Morgan is appearing on this week’s episode of Chucky and a preview of the appearance is online. The show’s Twitter account shared the following short featurette previewing Morgan, a longtime fan of the franchise, and her appearance on the show:

– Xavier Woods took to Twitter to comment on his appearance on this weekend’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, writing:

“Will the years of playing @WheelofFortune on console pay off for me? Find out on October 30th on @ABC at 9pm est when I get to spin the wheel!”

Chucky, Liv Morgan, Xavier Woods

