WWE Producer Adam Pearce Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

It was reported last night that several people in WWE tested positive for COVID-19, and that the number could be in the double digits. So far we know that Renee Young has tested positive, and now someone else has announced the same. WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he has the Coronavirus in a post on Twitter. He wrote: “Covid was NOT on my birthday list.”

You can see his post and reactions from other wrestlers below.

Covid was NOT on my birthday list. pic.twitter.com/PbGol7w30H — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) June 25, 2020

Thinking of you! Hope you feel better soon! — Leah Van Dale (@CarmellaWWE) June 25, 2020

Get well soon ! — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) June 25, 2020

I hope you recover easy, sir. 🙏🏽 — Jake Atlas (@iamjakeatlas) June 25, 2020

You know it attacks old people! 😁 Heal up soon buddy. Wishing you the best. — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) June 25, 2020

Awww man. Heal up man. So sorry to hear. — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) June 25, 2020