WWE Producer Adam Pearce Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Adam Pearce

It was reported last night that several people in WWE tested positive for COVID-19, and that the number could be in the double digits. So far we know that Renee Young has tested positive, and now someone else has announced the same. WWE producer Adam Pearce revealed that he has the Coronavirus in a post on Twitter. He wrote: “Covid was NOT on my birthday list.

You can see his post and reactions from other wrestlers below.

