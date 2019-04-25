WWE Q1 Financials: WWE Hypes Performance of TV & WWE Network Properties

– WWE released their first quarter financial report this morning, and released the following information regarding the performance of their TV properties & WWE Network specials…

“During the quarter, Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live remained the highest-rated programs on USA Network. The Company completed its fourth season of Total Bellas, renewed Miz & Mrs for a second season in 2020 and announced the development of new original content. This includes plans to create a weekly studio show on Fox Sports 1, which will debut this fall, and five documentaries on legendary WWE talent to be produced in partnership with A&E Network under its iconic “Biography” banner. On the Company’s streaming service, WWE Network, pay-per-views, other in-ring content and original series continued to drive viewer engagement. In addition to its pay-per-view events, the Network’s most viewed programs included NXT TakeOver: Phoenix and NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool, the documentary series, WWE Chronicle and WWE 24, and the Network exclusive, Halftime Heat, which aired live during Super Bowl halftime and trended worldwide on Twitter. The Company added more than 75 hours of original content to WWE Network’s featured programming and 420 hours of archival content, which resulted in an on-demand library of nearly 12,000 hours at quarter-end. For its social and digital platforms, the Company produced nearly 200 hours of original content.”

While Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live remained the highest-rated programs on USA Network , the below graphic, released by WWE, does show that Raw & Smackdown are dropping at a faster rate than the top 25 cable networks on average, and ahead of what the USA Network is dropping.

