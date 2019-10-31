wrestling / News
WWE Q3 Financials: WWE Raw & Smackdown Viewership Down From Q3 2018
October 31, 2019 | Posted by
WWE reported their third quarter 2019 financials this morning, and revealed that compared to Q3 2018, Raw (6%) and Smackdown (4%) have seen a decline in viewership. Raw is averaging 2.06 million viewers, while Smackdown is averaging 1.75 million viewers. The positives are that the declines of the shows are at a slower rate than the USA Network’s decline (15%) and slower than the top 25 able networks on average decline (7%).
More Trending Stories
- Seth Rollins Weighs In On Fans Turning on Him, Reaction To His Hell in a Cell Match
- Bully Ray Campaigns for New Titles and Six-Man Tag Titles in WWE, Sean Waltman Agrees
- Jim Ross On Reports Vader Was Promised a WWE Title Reign in 1996, Why He Never Got a Title Run
- Eric Bischoff On Issues With Rey Mysterio Over Wanting Him To Lose His Mask, Threatening to Breach His Contract