WWE Q3 Financials: WWE Raw & Smackdown Viewership Down From Q3 2018

WWE reported their third quarter 2019 financials this morning, and revealed that compared to Q3 2018, Raw (6%) and Smackdown (4%) have seen a decline in viewership. Raw is averaging 2.06 million viewers, while Smackdown is averaging 1.75 million viewers. The positives are that the declines of the shows are at a slower rate than the USA Network’s decline (15%) and slower than the top 25 able networks on average decline (7%).