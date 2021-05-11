WWE News: Randy Orton RKOs New Day After 8-Man Tag Win on Raw, Lucha House Party Vignette

– Randy Orton got the pinfall for himself, Riddle, and the New Day on Raw in an 8-man tag team match, but then turned on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Tonight’s WWE Raw saw the babyfaces beat AJ Styles, Omos, Elias, and Jaxon Ryker with Orton pinning Elias, then RKOing the New Day after to Riddle’s shock. You can see a clip from the match below:

– Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik appeared in a vignette on Raw where they talked about being “Lucha Lit”: