wrestling / News
WWE News: Next Week’s Raw Gets Earlier Start Time, Corey Graves Fills In For Pat McAfee Again
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
– Next week’s episode of Raw will have an earlier start time than usual. It was announced on Monday’s show that next week’s episode will have a 6 PM ET/3 PM PT start time, two hours earlier than the usual start time.
The show will stream live on Netflix as per usual.
– Corey Graves once again filled in for Pat McAfee on Monday night’s show for the second straight week. McAfee was off for the third week, with Wade Barrett filling in back on the June 9th episode.
Follow Corey Graves accompanying Michael Cole in Raw's comments. We celebrate. #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/o9lhwQ5ZG8
— Reign (@iOGOTC) June 24, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Randy Orton Names Preferred Opponents For WWE Night Of Champions, SummerSlam
- Latest Details On WWE Night Of Champions Status
- Jey Uso Reveals Who He Wants To Win GUNTHER vs. Goldberg at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown