Final Betting Odds For WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

The betting odds for the matches taking place on WWE Raw on Netflix have been released. You can check them out below, courtesy of BetOnline.com:

Main Event: CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

CM Punk -190 (10/19)

Seth “Freakin” Rollins +145 (29/20)

Note: The odds give CM Punk a 65.5% likelihood of winning.

Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)

Solo Sikoa +700 (7/1)

Note: The odds give Reigns a 95.2% likelihood of winning.

Last Woman Standing: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley -2000 (1/20)

Liv Morgan +700 (7/1)

Note: The odds give Ripley a 95.2% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match: Drew McIntrye vs Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3)

Jey Uso +200 (2/1)

Note: The odds give McIntrye a 75% likelihood of winning.

Tag Team Rey Mysterio and ? vs New Day

Rey Mysterio and ? -250 (2/5)

New Day +170 (17/10)

Note: The odds give Rey Mysterio and his TBA partner a 71.4% likelihood of winning.