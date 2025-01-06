wrestling / News

Final Betting Odds For WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut

January 6, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

The betting odds for the matches taking place on WWE Raw on Netflix have been released. You can check them out below, courtesy of BetOnline.com:

Main Event: CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

CM Punk                         -190     (10/19)

Seth “Freakin” Rollins    +145     (29/20)

Note: The odds give CM Punk a 65.5% likelihood of winning.

Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa

Roman Reigns                -2000   (1/20)

Solo Sikoa                       +700     (7/1)

Note: The odds give Reigns a 95.2% likelihood of winning.

Last Woman Standing: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley                    -2000   (1/20)

Liv Morgan                      +700     (7/1)

Note: The odds give Ripley a 95.2% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match: Drew McIntrye vs Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre                -300     (1/3)

Jey Uso                           +200     (2/1)

Note: The odds give McIntrye a 75% likelihood of winning.

Tag Team Rey Mysterio and ? vs New Day

Rey Mysterio and ?        -250     (2/5)

New Day                         +170     (17/10)

Note: The odds give Rey Mysterio and his TBA partner a 71.4% likelihood of winning.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading