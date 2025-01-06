wrestling / News
Final Betting Odds For WWE Raw’s Netflix Debut
The betting odds for the matches taking place on WWE Raw on Netflix have been released. You can check them out below, courtesy of BetOnline.com:
Main Event: CM Punk vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins
CM Punk -190 (10/19)
Seth “Freakin” Rollins +145 (29/20)
Note: The odds give CM Punk a 65.5% likelihood of winning.
Tribal Combat Match: Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa
Roman Reigns -2000 (1/20)
Solo Sikoa +700 (7/1)
Note: The odds give Reigns a 95.2% likelihood of winning.
Last Woman Standing: Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley -2000 (1/20)
Liv Morgan +700 (7/1)
Note: The odds give Ripley a 95.2% likelihood of winning.
Singles Match: Drew McIntrye vs Jey Uso
Drew McIntyre -300 (1/3)
Jey Uso +200 (2/1)
Note: The odds give McIntrye a 75% likelihood of winning.
Tag Team Rey Mysterio and ? vs New Day
Rey Mysterio and ? -250 (2/5)
New Day +170 (17/10)
Note: The odds give Rey Mysterio and his TBA partner a 71.4% likelihood of winning.
