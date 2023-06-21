WWE Raw Rating, Audience Rebound From Last Week’s Drop

Without the NBA finals to deal with, this week’s episode of WWE Raw saw its ratings rebound from last week’s drop. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.55 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.821 million viewers, up 19.6% and 14.2% respectively from last week’s 0.46 demo rating and audience of 1.595 million. The numbers were stil slightly below the 0.56 demo rating and 1.828 million viewers from two weeks ago.

Raw ranked #1 among all of televison for the night per Showbuzz Daily, beating out NBC’s premiere of The Wall (0.38 demo rating, 2.652 million viewers). The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.885 million)

9 PM: 0.58 demo rating (1.901 million)

10 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.677 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.547 demo rating and 1.813 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.464 demo rating and 1.732 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.