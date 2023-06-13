WWE Raw Rating, Audience Sink Against NBA Finals

This week’s episode of WWE Raw dropped against the final game of the NBA finals. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.595 million viewers, down 17.9% and 12.8% respectively from last week’s 0.56 demo rating and audience of 1.1828 million. Both metrics were the lowest for the show since the January 16th episode drew a 0.42 demo rating and 1.489 million viewers.

The main factor for this was the NBA Finals, which did a massive 3.98 demo rating on ABC for the final game in the series and 13.084 million viewers. Raw won the night for cable originals per Showbuzz Daily and was #3 overall for TV behind the NBA game and the pre-show on ABC (1.01 demo rating, 4.364 million viewers). The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.752 million)

9 PM: 0.46 demo rating (1.598 million)

10 PM: 0.42 demo rating (1.436 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.547 demo rating and 1.813 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.461 demo rating and 1.721 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.