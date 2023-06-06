WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Up From Memorial Day Episode

WWE Raw jumped to a three-week high in the ratings this week, with viewership hitting the best point since April. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.56 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.828 million viewers, up 7.7% and 13.5% respectively from last week’s 0.52 demo rating and audience of 1.611 million for the Memorial Day episode. Raw’s demo rating was the best since the May 15th episode drew a 0.58, while the viewership was the best since the April 3rd episode had 2.26 million.

This week’s episode had the benefit of not being up against the NBA Playoffs, and won the night among all TV shows per Showbuzz Daily. It was up against the NHL Stanley Cup Finals which did a 0.54 demo rating and 1.827 million viewers. The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.827 million)

9 PM: 0.58 demo rating (1.898 million)

10 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.759 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.551 demo rating and 1.822 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.463 demo rating and 1.722 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.