– Showbuzz Daily has the Monday television numbers for this week’s Memorial Day, post-Night of Champions edition of WWE Raw. Numbers were down slightly for the holiday episode.

WWE Raw averaged 1.611 million viewers. Viewership fell slightly from last week’s show, which an audience of 1.638 million viewers. In the P18-49 key ratings demo, Raw drew a 0.52 rating. The average rating decreased from last week’s show, which drew a 0.54 rating.

Raw ranked No. 4 for the night in the rankings for cable originals. The NBA Finals game featuring the Miami Heat vs. the Boston Celtics won the night in ratings and viewership with a 4.24 rating and 12 million viewers. Here are the hourly numbers for last night’s Raw:

8 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.696 million)

9 PM: 0.53 demo rating (1.642 million)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.495 million)