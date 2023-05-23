WWE Raw Rating, Viewership Slip From Previous Week

WWE Raw saw took a hit in the ratings and viewership this week as it heads into Night of Champions. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.54 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.638 million viewers, down 6.9% and 4.6% respectively from last week’s 0.58 demo rating and audience of 1.716 million. Raw’s demo rating still up from the 0.51 two weeks ago, though the viewership was the lowest since the January 16th episode had 1.489 million.

This week’s episode took a hit from the NBA Conference Finals, whereas last week’s show wasn’t up against the Playoffs. The NBA game came in at #1 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily with a 2.83 demo rating and 8.209 million viewers. Raw came in #5, behind the NBA Game, the post-game SportsCenter (1.52 demo rating/4.194 million viewers), the pre-game show (0.96/3.041 million) and the second SportsCenter episode at midnight (0.59/1.636 million). The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.54 demo rating (1.720 million)

9 PM: 0.58 demo rating (1.692 million)

10 PM: 0.50 demo rating (1.501 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.552 demo rating and 1.832 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.46 demo rating and 1.726 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.