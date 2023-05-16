WWE Raw Rating Rises, Viewership Down From Last Week

WWE Raw saw its rating rebound for this week’s show, with the audience slipping. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.58 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.716 million viewers, up 13.7% and down 3.9% respectively from last week’s 0.51 demo rating and audience of 1.785 million. Raw’s demo rating was the best since the April 17th episode also scored a 0.58, while the audience was smallest since the March 6th episode’s 1.705 million.

This week’s episode benefited from the fact that there were no NBA Playoffs on Monday, though the NHL Playoffs were still in effect and came in at #1 among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily with a 0.97 demo rating and 2.746 million viewers. Raw came in #2, and #3 among all shows on TV behind ABC’s Jeopardy! Masters (0.66 demo rating/5.795 million). The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.56 demo rating (1.694 million)

9 PM: 0.62 demo rating (1.820 million)

10 PM: 0.55 demo rating (1.633 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.552 demo rating and 1.841 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.46 demo rating and 1.726 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.