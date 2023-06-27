WWE Raw Rating, Audience Rise To 12-Week Highs

This week’s episode of WWE Raw saw the ratings and audience hit the highest point in 12 weeks. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.61 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.973 million viewers, up 10.9% and 8.4% respectively from last week’s 0.55 demo rating and audience of 1.821 million. The numbers represent the best for the show since the April 3rd episode (the post-WrestleMania show) scored a 0.76 demo rating and 2.26 million viewers.

Raw ranked #2 among all of televison for the night per Showbuzz Daily, behind only the College World Series on ESPN (0.85 demo rating, 3.428 million viewers). The hourly numbers for the episode were:

8 PM: 0.62 demo rating (2.074 million)

9 PM: 0.63 demo rating (2.043 million)

10 PM: 0.57 demo rating (1.803 million)

Raw is averaging a 0.549 demo rating and 1.819 million viewers in 2023 to date, compared with a 0.467 demo rating and 1.740 million viewers for the same time period in 2022.