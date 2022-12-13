WWE Raw Rating Hits Six Week Low, Audience Slips

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw fell in the ratings to the lowest point since October, with the viewership at the weakest of the year for a regular airing. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.37 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.472 million viewers, down 9.8% and 4.2% respectively from last week’s 0.41 demo rating and 1.536 million viewers.

The demo rating was the smallest for the show since the Halloween episode had a 0.36, while the audience was the lowest for a USA Network-aired episode since the July 5th, 2021 episode had the same number. (The February 7th episode had 1.387 million viewers, but that was an episode that aired on Syfy due to the Olympics.)

Raw ranked #7 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily behind the NFL game on ESPN (2.47 demo rating/9.121 million viewers), the NFL kickoff game (1.15/4.677 million), the post-game show (1.10/3.567), Sportscenter (0.65/1.915 million), the Monday Night Football Countdown show (0.45/1.244 million), and the ESPN-L simulcast of the game (0.42/1.244 million).

Raw is averaging a 0.468 demo rating and 1.749 million viewers in 2021, compared to a 0.51 and 1.764 million viewers for the same time period in 2021. The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 0.38 demo rating (1.482 million viewers)

9 PM: 0.38 demo rating (1.547 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.35 demo rating (1.388 million viewers)