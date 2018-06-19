WWE Raw Rating Rises to Seven-Week High Mark

– The rating and viewership for this week’s episode of Raw rose to hit the highest point since the end of April. Monday night’s episode brought in a 0.98 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 2.903 million viewers. Those numbers are up 5% and 6% from last week’s 0.94 demo rating and 2.731 million viewers. Both metrics were the best for the show since the April 30th episode had a 1.08 demo rating and an audience of 3.066 million.

Raw ranked #2 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily, bested only by VH-1’s Love & Hip-Hop (1.03 demo rating, 2.1 million viewers). The hourly numbers were:

8 PM: 1.00 demo rating (3.001 million viewers)

9 PM: 1.00 demo rating (2.975 million viewers)

10 PM: 0.94 demo rating (2.734 million viewers)