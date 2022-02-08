WWE Raw Ratings, Viewership Down For Preempted Episode On SyFy

Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has the viewership details for this week’s WWE Raw, which was preempted on Syfy because of USA Network’s coverage of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. Raw brought in 1.388 million viewers, which is obviously down from the 1.865 million viewers for the previous episode in its normal timeslot and the lowest viewership ever for the series.

Hour 1 averaged 1.376 million viewers, Hour 2 averaged 1.449 million viewers, and Hour 3 averaged 1.337 million viewers.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, Raw posted a 0.36 rating with 470,000 viewers, and that’s also down from the 0.47 rating for the prior edition. The rating is still higher than the record-low 0.35 rating for the December 6 episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the show finished No. 3 on cable behind Winter Olympics coverage on USA Network.

In comparison, the men’s figure skating short program on USA Network did 2.071 million viewers and a 0.40 rating in the key demo in Raw’s normal timeslot. The 0.40 rating is lower than Raw’s ratings in recent weeks.

Raw featured RK-Bro and Alpha Academy participating in a Quiz Bowl, AJ Styles vs. Damian Priest, and much more.