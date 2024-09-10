WWE Raw Returning To Two Hours From October Through End Of Year

WWE Raw is reverting to a two-hour format for the first time in 12 years starting in October. It was announced on Monday’s show that Raw will go to a two-hour format starting on October 7th and running through the end of the year.

This marks the first time Raw has run at two hours since it switched to the three-hour format with the 1,000th episode on July 23rd, 2012. The two-hour format will coincide with WWE’s extended deal on USA Network that carries them through the end of 2024 before they move to Netflix at the start of the year.

At this time, there’s no word on whether the show will remain two hours when it moves to Netflix or go back to three hours.