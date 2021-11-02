wrestling / News

WWE Raw Segment Sparks Speculation Of Referencing Kevin Owens’ Contract Status

November 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kevin Owens WWE Raw

Tonight’s WWE Raw saw a segment setting up the main event, which fans are speculating included a reference to Kevin Owens’ contract status. During tonight’s show, Owens interrupted a segment between Big E. and Seth Rollins to set up a main event match between E. and Owens. The segment included Owens saying that he will continue to always keep fighting, whether it’s for three more months or three more years.

Fans immediately began speculating that the line was a reference to Owens’ contract status. Owens’ current contract is set to expire in three months on January 31st.

There’s no word yet on whether Owens has signed a new deal with the company since his contract status was last reported.

