WWE RAW Sets New All-Time Low In Viewership For Non-Holiday Episode, Second Lowest Viewed Episode in History of Show

Showbuzz Daily reports that last night’s edition of WWE RAW drew 1.817 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.842 million viewers and a new all-time low in viewership for a non-holiday episode in RAW history and the second lowest viewership in the history of the show including holiday episodes.

Last night’s episode dropped below the December 23rd, 2019 episode which drew 1.835 million viewers. The only episode of RAW that drew less viewers than last night’s episode was the December 24th, 2018 episode which drew 1.775 million viewers.

Hour one drew 1.945 million viewers and a .56 rating in the key 18-49 demographic (good for #2 on cable for the night), hour two drew 1.888 million viewers and a .53 rating (good for #3 on cable for the night), and hour three drew 1.619 million viewers and a .43 rating (good for #7 on cable for the night).

Love and Hip-Hop Atlanta on VH1 finished #1 in the key 18-49 demographic with a .62 while The Five on FOX News finished #1 in total viewership with 4.451 million viewers.