WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Down, Still Leads Monday Cable Ratings

While the overall numbers for this past Monday’s WWE RAW were down, the show was still on top of the night’s cable ratings. Spoiler TV reports that the show was #1 on Monday night, taking up the first three spots of that night’s rankings.

The show had an average of 1.890 million viewers, down from last week’s 1.909 million. The first hour drew 1.952 million, the second had 1.964 million and the third dropped to 1.754 million. Fox News’ The Five was the most-watched show of the night with 3.152 million.

In the key 18-49 demographic, had an average 0.58 rating, down from last week’s 0.61. Hours one and two had 0.57 while hour three rose to 0.60.