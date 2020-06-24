WWE Releases New Signature Series Replica Title For Eddie Guerrero

WWE has announced that they have released a new ‘Signature Series’ replica title to honor Eddie Guerrero. It is on back order but will return to the WWE Shop on July 15. It weighs 7.83 pounds and is made of zinc alloy plating with a simulated leather strap.

Here’s a description: Eddie Guerrero entered No Way Out 2004 a decided underdog in his championship clash versus The Beast Brock Lesnar. But defying expectations was nothing new for Latino Heat. The WWE Hall of Famer built his legendary career on winning no matter the odds, even if he had to lie, cheat, and steal to do so. And that night proved no different as Guerrero shocked the world by defeating Lesnar and walking out of the arena as WWE Champion.

WWE Shop is celebrating the legacy of Eddie Guerrero with the newest entry in our Signature Series of replica titles, each designed as an homage to one of the greatest Superstars in WWE history. This title features a central plate modeled after the WWE Championship that Eddie Guerrero held, complete with his name plate. The strap has undergone a special printing technique to match his ring gear and is adorned with the phrases “Latino Heat” and “Lie, Cheat & Steal” making it a must have for all Eddie Guerrero fans!