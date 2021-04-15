More On WWE Releases: No-Compete Clauses, Who Informed Talent, Reason Given

Some new details have been reported on the spate of WWE releases made today, including the status of no-compete clauses and who maee the calls. As reported earlier today, the company announced their releases of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay, Peyton Royce, Bo Dallas, Wesley Blake, Kalisto, Tucker and Chelsea Green.

According to Dave Meltzer, all the talent are under 90-day no-compete clauses and will be unable to sign with other promotions until July 14th. In addition, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that John Laurinaitis made the phone calls today informing talent of their releases. Laurinaitis, who was recently appointed as the new head to Talent Relation, said that the cuts were made as part of budget cuts.