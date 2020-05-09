WWE Releases Statement on Passing of Music Icon & WM 10 Performer Little Richard

– As previously reported, rock legend and music icon, Little Richard, has passed away after battling cancer. He was 87 years old. WWE released a statement on his passing, which you can read below. The singer previously performed “America the Beautiful” live at WrestleMania 10 in 1994 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Here is WWE’s statement:

Rock and roll pioneer Little Richard passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Little Richard, The Founding Father of Rock and one of the most influential musicians of all time, passed away today at age 87.

With a catalog of classics to his credit, including “Good Golly Miss Molly,” “Long Tall Sally” and “Tutti Frutti” – memorably covered by Hall of Famer “Mean” Gene Okerlund on “The Wrestling Album”– Little Richard made an indelible mark on the WWE Universe with a stirring performance of “America the Beautiful” at WrestleMania X in Madison Square Garden.

WWE extends its condolences to Little Richard’s family, friends and fans.