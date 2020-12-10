WWE Releases Video of NXT Takeover: WarGames Match

The unseen match from NXT Takeover: WarGames is now seen, with WWE releasing the full video of the show’s dark match. As noted over the weekend, Legado del Fantasma faced August Grey, Ashante “Thee” Adonis and Curt Stallion before the show.

You can watch that full six-man tag team match below ahead of tonight’s NXT, which we will of course have live coverage for: