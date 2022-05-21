WWE Renames Sheamus’ Group the ‘Brawling Brutes’

– On last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, the trio of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland were finally given a name. The group was referred to as the Brawling Brutes.

It was recently reported that WWE filed a trademark application May 12 for The Bloody Brutes, with some suspicion that the name could be meant for Sheamus’ group. However, it looks like WWE ultimately opted for The Brawling Brutes instead.

You can see a clip of Butch’s entrance for last night, complete with a “Brawling Brutes” graphic, below: