WWE Reportedly Changing Dolph Ziggler vs. Miz Match at SummerSlam

– WWE just announced that Dolph Ziggler will battle the Miz at SummerSlam on Tuesday, but according to a report that match isn’t in the cards. F4W Online’s Dave Meltzer reports that the match is a “red herring” and will be changed despite being announced for the PPV.

There’s no word on what match that might be changed to at this time, but it will reportedly not be Dolph Ziggler vs. Shawn Michaels.