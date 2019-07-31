wrestling / News
WWE Reportedly Changing Dolph Ziggler vs. Miz Match at SummerSlam
July 31, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE just announced that Dolph Ziggler will battle the Miz at SummerSlam on Tuesday, but according to a report that match isn’t in the cards. F4W Online’s Dave Meltzer reports that the match is a “red herring” and will be changed despite being announced for the PPV.
There’s no word on what match that might be changed to at this time, but it will reportedly not be Dolph Ziggler vs. Shawn Michaels.
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan Discusses Randy Savage Being Upset With Him Over How He Held Elizabeth
- WWE Drops No Wrestling During Commercials Rule for Last Night’s Raw, Ratings Note
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Meeting The Steiners For the First Time, Walking In on Them Tormenting a Referee
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV