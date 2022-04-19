WWE Reportedly Has Interest In Bringing Back FTR

It looks like WWE could be making a push to bring back FTR if the opportunity presents itself. Fightful Select is reporting that WWE has expressed interest in bringing back Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, who performed as The Revival in WWE. The report notes that contracts for FTR technically expire this summer. With that said, AEW can exercise an option year. Whether or not AEW uses that option remains to be seen but a decision is expected to be made soon.