WWE Reportedly Using Ronda Rousey To Make Stephanie McMahon A Bigger Star Outside Of Wrestling

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is reportedly looking to use Ronda Rousey to help make Stephanie McMahon a bigger star by upping her mainstream status. WWE is planning on booking Stephanie and Triple H vs. Rousey and an unknown male star (the Rock or Kurt Angle) for WrestleMania 34. While Stephanie is a big name in wrestling, she’s not a mainstream star. WWE hopes Rousey will do for Stephanie what Mike Tyson did for Steve Austin in the eyes of the mainstream.