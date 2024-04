WWE Announces Return To Madison Square Garden, More Live Events

WWE has announced several live events for this year, which include a return to Madison Square Garden for Friday Night Smackdown. That taping happens on June 28. Tickets go on sale next Friday, April 12, at 10 AM local time. The dates include:

* Friday, June 21, 2024: Chicago – Friday Night Smackdown – Allstate Arena

* Friday, June 28, 2024: New York – Friday Night Smackdown – Madison Square Garden

* Friday, July 5, 2024: Toronto – Friday Night SmackDown – Scotiabank Arena

* Saturday, July 6, 2024: Toronto – Money in the Bank – Scotiabank Arena

* Sunday, July 7, 2024: Toronto – NXT Heatwave – Scotiabank Arena

* Monday, August 5, 2024: Baltimore – Monday Night RAW – CFG Bank Arena

* Monday, August 12, 2024: Austin, Texas – Monday Night RAW – Moody Center

* Friday, August 16, 2024: Orlando, Fla. – Friday Night Smackdown – KIA Center

* Saturday, August 17, 2024: Lakeland, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour – RP Funding Center

* Sunday, August 18, 2024: Ft Myers, Fla. – SuperShow Summer Tour – Hertz Arena

* Monday, August 19, 2024: Ft Lauderdale, Fla. – Monday Night RAW – Amerant Bank Arena

* Friday, August 23, 2024: Washington D.C. – Friday Night Smackdown – Capital One Arena