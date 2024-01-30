wrestling / News

WWE News: Rhea Ripley Grants First Solo Make-A-Wish, Randy Orton on Canvas 2 Canvas

January 29, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Crown Jewel Rhea Ripley Image Credit: WWE, TNT Sports

– Rhea Ripley granted her first individual Make-A-Wish over Royal Rumble weekend. WWE posted the following to Twitter, with a link to a photo gallery of the Make-A-Wish session photos:

“Women’s World Champion @RheaRipley_WWE granted her very first individual wish with @MakeAWish this past weekend ahead of #RoyalRumble!”

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas has Rob Schamberger painting a portrait of Randy Orton:

