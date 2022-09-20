WWE News: Road Dogg Praises US Championship Match From Raw, Noelle Foley Talks Concussion

– Seth Rollins battled Bobby Lashley for the US Championship to open tonight’s Raw, and Road Dogg was a big fan of the bout. Lashley defeated Rollins on tonight’s show after Matt Riddle came down and distracted Rollins, and after the bout Road Dogg took to Twitter to praise the workers and production crew. He wrote:

“What a great match! Best match So far! #WWERaw great camera angles to tell two different stories at once”

– Noelle Foley has posted a longer video detailing her health issues relating from her concussion suffered during a roller coaster ride at Dollywood. Foley spoke about the issues in a Twitter video last week, and she posted a 30-minute video talking at length about the incident, her health issues since and more than you can see below: