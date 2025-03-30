– WWE continued the Road to WrestleMania tour earlier today at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark.

* Penta defeated Chad Gable.

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk defeated Gunther (c) by disqualification. As a result, Gunthe retains his title.

* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano).

* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan.

* Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, & Jey Uso beat Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, & The Miz.

Official WWE footage of CM Punk’s post match GTS to Gunther and also holding the World Heavyweight Championship 👀🔥#WWEAmsterdam 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/PEiVXd1lNA — Teffo (@Teffo_01) March 30, 2025

YEET! 🗣️ Jey Uso enters the ring during #WWEAmsterdam and immediately captivates the entire audience in the #ZiggoDome 🙌 #RoadToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/j1IYOYw30Z — Ziggo Dome (@ZiggoDome) March 30, 2025

What a battle between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley! 💥 Both superstars gave it their all, but in the end, Rhea Ripley proved why she’s at the top, securing the victory in the #ZiggoDome during #WWEAmsterdam #RoadToWrestleMania 👏 pic.twitter.com/jNm2Y0RwuT — Ziggo Dome (@ZiggoDome) March 30, 2025

Wrestling legend #CMPunk enters the ring during #WWEAmsterdam, and the fans in the #ZiggoDome greet him with loud cheers 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hMruPKoa37 — Ziggo Dome (@ZiggoDome) March 30, 2025