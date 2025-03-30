wrestling / News

WWE Road to WrestleMania Results From Amsterdam 3.30.25: CM Punk vs. Gunther Again, Penta in Action

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Road to WrestleMania Europe 2025 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE continued the Road to WrestleMania tour earlier today at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Below are some results, per Wrestling Bodyslam:

* WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to retain the title.
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated Zoey Stark.
* Penta defeated Chad Gable.
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk defeated Gunther (c) by disqualification. As a result, Gunthe retains his title.
* Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) defeated DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano).
* Street Fight: Rhea Ripley defeated Liv Morgan.
* Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, & Jey Uso beat Dominik Mysterio, Ludwig Kaiser, & The Miz.

