WWE News: Cesaro and Xavier Woods Share Picks for LPL, Milestones Features Hulk Hogan Title Wins, Roman Reigns in Hobbs & Shaw Featurette About ‘Usos’ Meaning

August 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The Rock shared a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Hobbs & Shaw featuring WWE Superstar Roman Reigns where they talk about the meaning of the word “usos” and how it’s used in the film. You can check out the new featurette below.

– WWE shared a clip from the League of Legends Pro League where WWE Superstars Xavier Woods and Cesaro debate who are the best teams in the LPL. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new Milestones video featuring Hulk Hogan’s championship victories. You can check out that video below.

