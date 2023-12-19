wrestling / News

WWE News: Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman On Canvas 2 Canvas, Imperium’s Theme Song Released

December 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Paul Heyman Image Credit: WWE

– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features a painting of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. WWE posted the latest video in the series, which you can see below. The episode sees Rob Schamberger paint a portrait of Reigns and his wise man:

– The WWE Music account has posted Imperium’s entrance theme, “Sacred”:

