WWE News: Roman Reigns & Paul Heyman On Canvas 2 Canvas, Imperium’s Theme Song Released
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of WWE Canvas 2 Canvas features a painting of Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. WWE posted the latest video in the series, which you can see below. The episode sees Rob Schamberger paint a portrait of Reigns and his wise man:
– The WWE Music account has posted Imperium’s entrance theme, “Sacred”:
