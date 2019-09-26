WWE News: Ronda Rousey Featured in New Total Divas Preview, Superstars Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Hidden Gems Clip Features Larry Zbyszko vs. Masa Saito

– E! Network released a new preview clip for the upcoming new season of Total Divas featuring Ronda Rousey. You can check out that preview video with Ronda Rousey below. The new season for the hit reality show debuts on Wednesday, October on E!

– WWE released a video of Lucha House Party, Zelina Vega, Bayley and more celebrating their Hispanic heritage for Hispanic Heritage Month. That video is available below.

– A new WWE Hidden Gems clip is available featuring WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko vs. Masa Saito at SuperClash IV in 1990. You can check out that video below.