wrestling / News

WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On Getting PWI Cover, New Shawn Michaels Action Figure

June 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Roxanne Perez Image Credit: WWE

– Roxanne Perez is on the cover of the latest PWI Magazine, and she took to social media to react. The NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account to share the cover for the latest issue with features an interview with her, writing:

“Super honored to be the first Latina to be the cover of PWI. I told y’all this was my world, and it ROX.”

– Mattel is set to releasing a new exclusive Shawn Michaels action figure featuring his look from WrestleMania 12. The figure is available for pre-order and releases on July 25th; you can see it here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

PWI, Roxanne Perez, Shawn Michaels, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading