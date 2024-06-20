WWE News: Roxanne Perez Comments On Getting PWI Cover, New Shawn Michaels Action Figure

– Roxanne Perez is on the cover of the latest PWI Magazine, and she took to social media to react. The NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account to share the cover for the latest issue with features an interview with her, writing:

Super honored to be the first Latina to be the cover of PWI. I told y’all this was my world, and it ROX. 🖤 https://t.co/AVkArqJzHC — roxanne (@roxanne_wwe) June 20, 2024

– Mattel is set to releasing a new exclusive Shawn Michaels action figure featuring his look from WrestleMania 12. The figure is available for pre-order and releases on July 25th; you can see it here.