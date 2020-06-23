wrestling / News

WWE News: Programming Reminder for Royal Rumble 2008, More Raw Video Highlights

June 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE on FOX

As previously noted, FS1 is going to air the 2008 Royal Rumble event later tonight. As noted, FOX Sports has halted production on WWE Backstage, and there is no episode on schedule for tonight.

– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s Raw. You can check out those clips below.










More Trending Stories

article topics :

FS1, RAW, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading