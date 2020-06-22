FOX Sports 1 Reportedly No Longer Producing WWE Backstage Weekly

WWE Backstage appears to be going to a more periodic schedule, with FOX Sports 1 reportedly cutting back on it. According to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand, FOX Sports 1 is pulling back on its production of boxing and WWE “shoulder programming” and Backstage will “no longer produced weekly.”

More details on the development are set to be revealed later tonight. WWE Backstage has been airing weekly, with the exception of a one week break caused by the panedmic in mid-March, since November 5th. The show has not garnered huge ratings, with a 0.042 ratings average in the 18 – 49 demographic and an average of 115,000 viewers in 2020. CM Punk’s appearances on the show have been a draw — his episodes have seen an average rating increase of 46% and a viewership increase of 42% — although he is a sporadic part of the analyst panel with approximately monthly appearances.

The report notes that the boxing show “Inside PBC” is being eliminatred entirely and that all the cutbacks combined will result in “Double digit job losses.”