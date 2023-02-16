wrestling / News
WWE News: Sami Zayn Named Honorary Montreal Canadien, Latest WWE 2K22 Battle of the Brands
February 16, 2023 | Posted by
– Sami Zayn was named an honorary member of the Montreal Canadien in a new Elimination Chamber 2023 Diary video. WWE posted the video on Thursday which you can see below, described as follows:
“Just days before his showdown with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn returns home to Montreal, where he is given a huge hometown welcome by his favorite hockey team, the Montreal Canadiens.”
– UpUpDownDown has posted the latest video in Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze’s Battle of the Brands 2K22 series:
