WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.14.22: The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor

WWE hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday from the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):

* Finn Balor defeated Theory via disqualification

* AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & Theory (w/ Rhea Ripley)

* Veer Mahaan defeated Drew Gulak

* Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley

* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

* Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

* Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, & Xavier Woods defeated The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)