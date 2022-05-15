wrestling / News
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 05.14.22: The Bloodline, Cody Rhodes, Finn Balor
WWE hosted Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday from the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina. Check out the full results below (per Wrestling Bodyslam):
* Finn Balor defeated Theory via disqualification
* AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest & Theory (w/ Rhea Ripley)
* Veer Mahaan defeated Drew Gulak
* Raw Women’s Championship: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley
* Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
* Women’s Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Naomi (c) defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya
* Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
* Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, & Xavier Woods defeated The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)
Acknowledge Them ☝️ WE THE ONES #RomanReigns #TheUsos @ Saturday Main Event #WWEFlorence 14.05.2022 (📸 by WWE) pic.twitter.com/xGLyKvcXPM
— TheRomanReignsTheGuy // Fansite For Roman Reigns (@TheRomanRTheGuy) May 15, 2022
AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Liv Morgan tonight. Too sweet #WWEFlorence @WWE pic.twitter.com/QqLCo6Fg9N
— cassie ✨🪐 (@cassiemaiya) May 14, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Update On Recent Producer Tryouts In WWE, Note On Match Nixed From Main Event
- Chris Jericho on Rejected Idea for CM Punk Feud, Vince McMahon Only Wanting Their WM 28 Match to Run 2 Minutes
- Jim Ross On Paul Heyman’s Dangerous Alliance In WCW, Why It’s One Of The Most Underrated Factions Ever
- Alberto El Patron Reportedly Involved In Incident at KAOZ Lucha Libre Show