PWInsider (via Fightful) reports that WWE is considering bringing in Savio Vega for their upcoming Worlds Collide event with AAA this Saturday in Los Angeles. Vega last appeared for WWE at Backlash in Puerto Rico back in 2023.

Lince Dorado and Hector ‘Moody Jack’ Melendez will also work the event. Melendez will be working with AAA going forward.