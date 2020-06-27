wrestling / News
WWE Says WrestleMania 36 Was Undertaker’s Last Match, Highlights of Tributes From SmackDown
Undertaker may or may not have worked his last match at WrestleMania, but WWE certainly gave the impression on Friday’s Smackdown that he did. On tonight’s episode, it was mentioned by the broadcast team multiple times that the Boneyard Match was the final match of the Dead Man’s career.
Smackdown was billed as a tribute to the Undertaker, who said in the final episode of his Last Ride docuseries that “Never say never, but … at this point in my life, and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.” There were several video packages and segments with stars discussing the Undertaker’s career, including one where King Corbin cut a promo slamming Taker that led into an attack by Jeff Hardy and a match between the two in the main event.
You can see pics and video from the various segments below:
"I did things my way, and I'm gonna leave my way." – @undertaker #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/xkNatcOxgg
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 27, 2020
Friday Night #SmackDown starts RIGHT NOW on @FOXTV! @undertaker pic.twitter.com/DBKyUI0eWf
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020
A legendary stat sheet for The @Undertaker. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/E6sj4lsDcx
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) June 26, 2020
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND sets sight on defending The @undertaker's honor in a hard-hitting battle against @BaronCorbinWWE! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/gB5POtG2t7
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020
#King @BaronCorbinWWE's lesson in respect may not be over…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/muoVw8BrAq
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020
#ThankYouTaker.#SmackDown @undertaker pic.twitter.com/7nqJ0hzoWl
— WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Has Moved On From WWE, Adds WWE Owns Rights To Eddie’s Likeness
- Details On When Tessa Blanchard’s Impact Wrestling Deal Was Supposed To Expire
- Jim Ross On Which WWE Wrestler He Thinks Inspired Donald Trump to Wear MAGA Hats During 2016 Campaign
- New Accuser Comes Forward To Corroborate Allegations Against Jim Cornette