WWE Says WrestleMania 36 Was Undertaker’s Last Match, Highlights of Tributes From SmackDown

Undertaker may or may not have worked his last match at WrestleMania, but WWE certainly gave the impression on Friday’s Smackdown that he did. On tonight’s episode, it was mentioned by the broadcast team multiple times that the Boneyard Match was the final match of the Dead Man’s career.

Smackdown was billed as a tribute to the Undertaker, who said in the final episode of his Last Ride docuseries that “Never say never, but … at this point in my life, and in my career, I have no desire to get back in the ring.” There were several video packages and segments with stars discussing the Undertaker’s career, including one where King Corbin cut a promo slamming Taker that led into an attack by Jeff Hardy and a match between the two in the main event.

You can see pics and video from the various segments below: