Acero’s WWE Smackdown Review 6.26.20  

The Blue brand starts with an Undertaker video package starting at his debut and bouncing around till his final days in the ring.

The roster is out clapping and thanking Taker. Sasha, gawd damn.

Corey and Cole talk about Taker, and we aare being taken back to The Undertaker’s debut.

The Boneyard Match is up next. Where’s Slimmer?!

From Scott Slimmer’s WWE Wrestlemania 36 Report:

The Boneyard Match is going to take place in a cemetery. A hearse pulls up and a casket is pulled from the back… but AJ Styles is inside. A motorcycle drives up to the cemetery… THE AMERICAN BADASS IS BACK!!! Styles grabs a rock, but Take levels him with a single punch. Taker slams Styles into the casket and picks up a steel spike. Taker swings the spike at Styles, but Styles moves out of the way, and Taker’s hand breaks through the window of the hearse. Taker’s arm gets cut by the broken glass, but he still manages to toss Styles onto the hood of the hearse. Styles regains control and connects with several punches. Taker fights back and dumps Styles into an open grave. Take turns and sees Gallows and Anderson. An army of hooded druids burst through the wall of a barn and surround Taker. The druids beat Taker to the ground, and then Gallows and Anderson take over. Anderson grabs a shovel but eats a big boot from Taker. Taker grabs the shovel and levels both Gallows and Anderson. Taker sets up for another shovel shot… BUT STYLES BREAKS A TOMBSTONE OVER TAKER’S HEAD! Styles goes to work with mounted punches, waits for Taker to get back to his feet, and then slams Taker through a fence. Styles mocks Taker as Taker wheezes and can’t get back to his feet. Styles grabs the shovel and breaks it over Taker’s back, causing Taker to fall into the open grave. Styles climbs into the adjacent bulldozer, but suddenly Taker magically appears behind Styles. Taker throws Styles off the bulldozer and chases him up a ladder onto the roof of the barn. Taker sets the roof on fire and then brawls with Gallows and Anderson. Taker tosses Gallows off the roof and then tombstones Anderson onto the roof. Taker choke slams Styles of the roof and onto a pile of wood. Taker drags Styles back to his feet and carries him over to the open grave. Styles begs Taker not to bury him, but Taker hits him with a big boot that sends him into the grave. Taker climbs into the bulldozer and dumps the load of dirt onto Styles to bury him and win the match. Taker climbs back onto his motorcycle and rides away in victory.

Match Result: The Undertaker defeats AJ Styles via murder… or burial… or something.

Match Length: 18:10

Slimmer’s Rating: Somewhere on a scale of 1 to Final Deletion

As an FYI, the broadcast cut out a few pieces, and came back from the break with a video package instead of directly back to the match.

We come to Smackdown LIVE (taped earlier) where Corbin is in the ring calling The Undertaker an old bag of bones; a shell of what he used to be. He had a thirty year career. Wow. How many of those years did The Undertker spend kissing the ass of a certain family. There actually used to be a club called The Kiss My Ass Club, and The Undertaker was the founding member. Really, a 30 year career. Nobody does that – it’s impossible, unless you’re coddled and protected by the owners. The Undertaker has been stealing money from this company for the last twenty years, and Corbin thinks he’s a selfish son of a bitch. He tells The Undertaker that he sucks.

Jeff Hardy, protecter of all things Taker, is here to kick Corbin out of the ring.

We come bck to Jeff Hardy talking about being a mentor and teacher since day 1. If it were up to him, The Mount Rushmore of the WWE would be Taker’s face four times. Jeff said he’s delivering a message of respect for Taker. Jeff went to Deadman University, and will release all the painful knowledge it took him a life time to acquire.

Holy shit, Sasha Banks is here. I see no one else.



Match 1: Winner Faces Bayley for the WWE Smackdown Championship

Alexa Bliss vs Nikki Cross vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans

Lacey shoves Alexa, so Nikki shoves Lacey. Dana shoes Nikki. We get a rollup from Alexa for 1..2..NO!!! Nikki gets a rollup or 1..NO!! Dana and Lacey kick the tag team and attack as Nikki screams “Who are you?” lol. Lexa gets Lacey in the corner. Nikki and her trade splashes then slaps to Lacey and Dana. The girls hug in the middle of the ring, then Nikki tries for a surprise rollup. 1…2..NO!!! Nikki and Alexa shake hands then lockup. Alexa goes for a pin, gets a 1..2..NO!!! Side headlock from Alexa. Nikki shoots her off, Alexa hits the ropes, Lacey grabs the legs, drags Alexa out, and sends her into the barricade. Lacey and Dana get in the ring to surround Nikki. Dana flips onto her, gets a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Lacey breaks it up. Dana and Lacey decide to team up and send Nikki in the corner. In comes Alexa and they attack her, but Dana slaps Lacey then springboard elbows into Alexa and Nikki. Lacey hits Dana with a clothesline then hits. Bronco Buster to both girls. Cover from Lacey and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Dana breaks it up. Lacey shoots. Right hands. Lacey backs Dana to the ropes. Whip to the ropes, Dana back flips into an elbow. Dana slams Lacey down then hits the corner and flies off with a senton. Pin for 1..2…NO!!!! Nikki breaks it up! Dana with a body sam to Nikki. Bliss with a slap. Another. STO. Twisted Bliss, but Dana has the knees up! Nikki with a dropkick to Dana, sending her to the outside. Nikki smirks. Lacey is on her knees. Leg sweep to Alexa. Right to Nikki. Kick to Alexa. Nikki sends her int othe corner. Missed Splash by Nikki. Leg sweep and she hits an elbow fof the ropes to Nikki.

Brooke back and springboards into a Woman’S Right! Nikki with a surprise rollup! 1…2…..3!!!

Winner: Nikki Cross

Aww good for Nikki.

Total Rating: **

Bayley and Sasha yell from below at the celebrating Nikki Cross.



Match 2: The New Day and Lucha House Party vs Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and Miz and Morrison

Big E and Miz to start. Elbow from Big E. He drags Miz across the apron and beats down on his chest. Big E on the apron. He goes for a splash. Hits it, right onto the chest of Miz. Tag to Lince and Big E launches him into a splash on The Miz. Pin for 1..2..N!O!! Miz tags in Cesaro, who comes in and arm drags, gets chestslapped, Lince flips, hits the ropes, flies and hops up on the shoulders. Cesaro holds him, flips him off his shoulders. Elbow to cesaro. Boot to the face from Lince. He twists and twirls all around Cesaro into a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! Chop from Lince. He hits the ropes, head scissors sends Cesaro flying. Tag to Metalik who steps on the shoulders of Lince and falls off with a splash. 1..2…NO!!! Cesaro kicks, hits an uppercut. Tag to Shin. He’s in with a boot to the neck. Whip to the corner Shinsuke gets hit with a boot. Bulldog. Tag to Kofi. Kofi with a Trouble in Paradise attempt. Shinsuke side steps and tags in Jomo. John comes in and eats a dropkick and a pin for 1..2..NO!!!! High kick from Morrison who sends Kofi to the outside. Shin sedsn Kofi into the plexiglass as the ref is distracted. Tag to Cesaro. He lifts Kofi into the corner. Tag to Shinsuke who hits a kick to Kofi. Everybody gets in the ring as we hit a commercial.

We return and Miz and Morrsion have Kofi in some trouble. They kick off some faces then Miz hits a kick and covers for 1..2..NO!!!! Front face headlock from Miz. Miz with knee lifts. Whip and Kofi hits a tornado DDT off the 2nd rope!. Tag to Shin. He stops Kofi from tagging. Shin baseball slides Big E and he hits the ring steps. Front suplex from Shinsuke to Kofi. Shinsuke runs and gets stomped by Kofi! Kofi reaches for a tag. He gets Metalik. Tag to Morrison. Springboard crossbody to Morrison. Kick to the hammy, springboard, flip over a kick, misses a ight, but hits an elbow, does Metalik. Springboard into a head scissors takedown. Dropkick to Miz. One to Cesaro. Morrison kicks the gut. Whip and Metalik rolls up and over into a Sunset Bomb on Morrison! 1…2…NO!!!! Tag to Dorado. Moonsault from the 2nd rope. Lince with a shooting star press and a pin for 1..2..NO!!! Miz I to take him off. Kofi and Big E fight Shin and Cesaro out of the ring. They take the fight up the ramp and to the back. Miz wants a tag. So does Metalik. Tag to Miz. Miz in to attack Lince, but Metalik got the tag. Whip and Lince bounces off with a Stunner. Top rope.

Lince flies and head scissors Morrison OFF THE APRON!!! HE’S DEAAD!!!! Elbow to Miz from Grand MEtalik!!! Pin for 1…2…3!!!!



Winner: Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and Miz and Morrison

Truly, the only reason why Lucha House Party don’t get any love is because they’ve been treated like jokes since their debuts. I doubt this win will change that, but it’s still fun to see them get a W.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: 11:01

Braun is walking backstage, and Bray is messing with Dunn, pressing random buttons in the truck.

Braun Strowman is here after Bray does a horrible impression of Flo from Progressive.

Braun wants to tell us about when he first met Bray Wyatt and the first time he felt fear. Legit, hair on the back of your neck up type fear. The fear that makes a grown man—hey, is his nipple pierced?

One night, they’re sitting on the edge of that disgusting swamp, Bray’s lantern glistening in the dark. A water moccasin slithered out of the water towards the lantern. Braun wanted to stomp it out. Bray said no, no, that’s his friend. Braun was confused. Bray walked towards the snake, knelt down, and got face to face with it. The snake bit, and Bray just laughed and laughed and Braun knew then that he was in the presence of evil. Bray didn’t flinch or bleed. All he did was laugh. At that moment, Braun knew Bray was the devil himself.

Naturally, Braun started doing the devil’s work, and he loved every second of it. Parts of him still do. He has done everything in his power to lock this side of him away. It calls for him, though. He can’t go on living like this. What say Bray? Let’s go back to the swamp. There are only two ways for this to turn out. Either Braun will come out the most evil son of a bitch this earth has ever seen, or he comes out knowing he spit in the devil’s face and broke his ribs and dragged him into the swamp and let the gators finish him.

So, Bray is a Parseltongue, and Bray is a third year Creative Writing Major. Got it.

Bray laughs somewhere and Braun laughs on screen.



Match 3: King Corbin vs Jeff Hardy

Corbin shoulder tackles Jeff down hard. Right hand to the face. Jeff tries to fight back but Corbin’s reach is too far. He knocks Jeff down hard nd gets a 1 count. Corbin attacks the back of Jeff as he hangs over the rope. Corbin lifts Jeff and chokes him up on the top rope. Corbin misses a clothesline. Jeff knocks him down off apron. Baseball slide from Jeff but Corbin is there to punch him in the face. Knee from Corbin. Jeff whips Corbin over the announce table! Jeff on the apron. He dives with an axe handle to Corbin. Jeff grabs Corbin and sends him back into the ring. Jeff attacks from behind. Kicks to the back of Corbin. Some stomps. Jeff sends him into the corner. Jeff whips Jeff, reversed, elbow to Corbin. Jeff to the top rope. Whisper in the Wind, but Corbin moves and Jeff eats mat. Corbin sends Jeff into the post shoulder first.

Corbin drops to his knee and mocks The Undertaker. I half-expecte a Spinaroonie.

Back from a break, and apparently everyone cares about this match, as the roster is ringside to watch. Corbin has a chinlock. Jeff with a right, Corbin sends him back down hard. Cover from Crobin for 1..2..NO!!! Corbin lifts Jeff, hits the ropes, and strikes him with a hard right hand. Corbin lifts Jef, Jeff fights back, hits. Kick out of the corner, Corbin with a knee, Whip to the ropes. Jeff side stesps, Corin slides in then out and hits a right hand to the face. On the outside, Corbin rubs Jeff’s face on the glass, and we get a shot from the camera on the makeup as if it’s blood. Corbin sends jeff back into th ring. Cover for 1..2…NO!!! Jawbreaker from Jeff. Another one. Rights from Jeff. Whip from Corbin, Jeff hits a right hand. Corbin back up Inverted Atomic Drop. Leg Drop to the Little Corbins! Dropkick to the face. Splash cover for 1..2…NO!!! Goes for Twist of Fate, but Corbin dodges, attacks Jeff on the corner. He lifts for a back suplex but Jeff lands on his feet, hits the ropes, Deep Six! Cover for 1…2…NO!!!

On the outside, Jeff sends Corbin into the steps. New Day laughs. Good times were had by all. Jeff sends Corbin into the ring. Top rope Jeff. Swanton Bomb! Pin for 1..2…3!!!!!!

Winner: Jeff Hardy

We saw roughly half of this match due to commercials, and it still felt too long.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 12:15

Corbin attacks Jeff after the match. Kofi comes in to protect. Corbin knocks him down. Big E in. Big Ending to Corbin! Jeff is up. He asks Braun if he wants some. In comes Braun. Braun takes his title off and waits for Corbin to stand. Braun with a Powerslam. Big E doing the splits across the ropes is….

Jeff invites Matt Riddle in the ring. He flips off his flip flops and heads to the top rope. The Floating Bro is hit.

End Show