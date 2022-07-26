wrestling / News
WWE News: Seth Rollins Attacks Riddle to End Raw, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Brawl Before SummerSlam
– Seth Rollins got the best of Riddle on Raw ahead of SummerSlam, attacking him after the main event of the show. Monday night’s show saw the Bloodline beat Riddle and the Street Profits in six-man tag action. After the match, Rollins came out and attacked Riddle, setting him up on the ring steps for a stomp:
Twice as nice for @WWERollins. Will @SuperKingofBros be 100% for this Saturday at #SummerSlam?!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/9vPOpKkdm8
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022
– Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ended up in a brawl on tonight’s show when Lynch interrupted Belair’s in-ring promo, fighting until the two were separated by officials:
It's an absolute BRAWL on #WWERaw between @BeckyLynchWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE!
These two obviously cannot wait until #SummerSlam! pic.twitter.com/AgR7UzW0tY
— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Notes On Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Talent Set To Be Included, Rey Mysterio Celebration, More
- Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Vince’s Impact On Wrestling Industry
- Vince McMahon Was Reportedly Very Frustrated With Shane Over Royal Rumble 2022 Situation
- Becky Lynch Says She Wasn’t ‘Engineered In A Lab’, Plans To Leave WWE Summerslam As Champion