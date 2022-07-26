WWE News: Seth Rollins Attacks Riddle to End Raw, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair Brawl Before SummerSlam

– Seth Rollins got the best of Riddle on Raw ahead of SummerSlam, attacking him after the main event of the show. Monday night’s show saw the Bloodline beat Riddle and the Street Profits in six-man tag action. After the match, Rollins came out and attacked Riddle, setting him up on the ring steps for a stomp:

– Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch ended up in a brawl on tonight’s show when Lynch interrupted Belair’s in-ring promo, fighting until the two were separated by officials: