WWE News: Seth Rollins Hates Football This Week, The Shield’s Full Debut Online

November 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SummerSlam - Seth Rollins Retains Image Credit: WWE

– Seth Rollins’ love-hate relationship with football is on the darker side this week. The Raw star tends to note that he loves or hates the sport depending on how the Chicago Bears perform, and this week they lost 19-3 to the New England Patriots which led to his posting to Twitter:

– The WWE Vault YouTube account posted the full CM Punk vs. John Cena vs. Ryback match for Survivor Series 2012, which saw the debut of The Shield:

